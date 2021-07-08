In Style: The new work dress code

Happy Monday! Did everyone have a good weekend? WE DID! We got to spend the weekend with our neighbors at their lovely lake house and it was so much fun. Getting out of Dallas for a weekend of friendship and fun is just what we needed! Just a reminder that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong and will continue through August 8. Be sure and check out all of my top picks for women’s, athleisure, beauty and more by going to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale drop-down menu above. Now lets talk about something else… I want to look at some of my favorite everyday summer dresses and how to style them. These are cute and casual dresses that can be dressed up or down depending on where you are going. I love wearing dresses during the summer because they are lightweight and chic. Plus, they’re so easy to throw on to give an instant put together look. Let’s look at the shoes, bags and accessories that will complete your look so you are stylish this summer.