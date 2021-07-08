Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Greene, Western Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Greene; Western Greene FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Albany has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of east central New York, including the following areas, Eastern Greene and Western Greene. * Through Friday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall ahead a frontal boundary and tropical system Elsa will move into western New England tonight with periods of heavy rainfall into early Friday afternoon. Total rainfall from late this afternoon through Friday is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rain may cause some smaller rivers and streams to quickly rise out of their banks. There is also the potential for flash flooding in areas of poor drainage.