Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, east central New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In east central New York, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Friday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall ahead a frontal boundary and tropical system Elsa will move into western New England tonight with periods of heavy rainfall into early Friday afternoon. Total rainfall from late this afternoon through Friday is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rain may cause some smaller rivers and streams to quickly rise out of their banks. There is also the potential for flash flooding in areas of poor drainage.