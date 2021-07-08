Cancel
Real Estate

Office is out, apartments are in for yet another development plan, including a new 265-unit project on Smallman Street

By Tim Schooley
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 14 days ago
Developer that originally proposed a 252,000-square-foot office redevelopment along the 3100 block of Smallman Street now seeks planning approval for an apartment project for the block-sized assemblage.

