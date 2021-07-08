Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, east central New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In east central New York, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * Heavy rainfall ahead a frontal boundary and tropical system Elsa will continue into portions of eastern New York and western New England this morning with periods of heavy rainfall into the early afternoon. Total rainfall through today is expected to range from 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rain may cause some smaller rivers and streams to quickly rise out of their banks. There is also the potential for flash flooding in areas of poor drainage.

