Sand tiger shark spotted in Milford

By Sam Britt

(MILFORD, Conn.) A sand tiger shark was spotted at a state park in Milford on Tuesday, according to News 12.

The shark was caught on video by a New Haven man at Silver Sands State Park. Animal expert Mark Fowler said that there is no need to worry because, for the most part, sand tiger sharks are harmless, despite their toothy appearance.

They are an important part of the ecosystem of Long Island Sound, keeping the fish population in check. Fowler said Long Island Sound has one of the largest populations of sand tiger sharks in the world.

The video shows the shark swimming close to shore. Sand tiger sharks tend to stay near the shoreline and stay near the ocean floor looking for food, according to National Geographic.

Sand tiger sharks are endangered everywhere but Long Island Sound. Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk works to tag and do research on the sharks found in Long Island Sound.