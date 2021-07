As the news spreads that the impending third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak among Fury’s camp, Wilder’s advisor Shelly Finkel is clearly upset to find out that Fury was not fully vaccinated as he was led to believe by Top Rank promoter Bob Arum who said as much last month. WBN’s Dan Rafael cites that a source who indicates that while Fury did receive an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine, he never returned to receive the second.