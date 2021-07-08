Ellen Weinauer named dean of the Honors College

Ellen Weinauer, dean of the Honors College at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been named dean of the University of Maine Honors College, effective Aug. 16, 2021. Weinauer joined the University of Southern Mississippi English faculty in 1994 and has served as Honors College dean since 2014. She led the Honors College through a number of significant initiatives, including the development of an innovative interdisciplinary curriculum and a revamped approach to admissions that has resulted in a diversified student body.