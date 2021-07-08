Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium reopens from pandemic with $1.2 million makeover, new fish

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Give us art or give us death, dammit! OK, so when we said that thing about giving us death, like, we didn't mean it like that. We were just trying to express that we're in desperate need of some art, as in art across all mediums that's available for us to look at for hours while getting our steps in but, also, art we can buy, surround ourselves with, and enjoy for years to come. After a yearlong hiatus, the sprawling Ann Arbor Art Fair is returning with enough art to choke a horse, or, like, ourselves (please?) Consisting of three fairs — the Ann Arbor Street Fair: the Original, Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair — this Midwest tradition spans 30 city blocks in downtown Ann Arbor and draws close to 500,000 visitors each year, making it the largest juried art fair in the country. With its jewelry, furniture, paintings, dishware, textiles, and sculpture, the Ann Arbor Art Fair hosts more than 1,000 artists and their thoughtfully handcrafted wares. There will be live music courtesy of the Ark, too, and enough hand-sanitizing stations to, well, sanitize.