Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium reopens from pandemic with $1.2 million makeover, new fish

By Lee DeVito
MetroTimes
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic was hard on us humans, but we weren't the only ones who felt lonely during the economic shutdown of the past 16 months. The fish of Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium were also feeling a bit lonely, too. That's according to the Belle Isle Conservancy, the 501c3 nonprofit that...

Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit's Vault of Midnight eyes more space, announces move to Milwaukee Junction

Popular Detroit comic and game shop Vault of Midnight is moving from its downtown location to some much larger digs in the Milwaukee Junction area later this year. In addition to being more spacious as to better accommodate new experiences for comic and game lovers, the new spot, located at 2857 E. Grand Blvd., will also feature a 100-foot by 20-foot mural on the shop's exterior. The mural will be tag-teamed by acclaimed graffiti and street artist Sintex and Detroit visual artist Nic Notion.
Detroit, MImichiganchronicle.com

Revamped Belle Isle Aquarium Opens Friday With New Animals

For the first time since March 2020, the Belle Isle Aquarium will reopen and welcome the public beginning Friday, July 16. Although shut down early last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s oldest aquarium made use of its 16-month intermission. While closed and with an investment of $1.2 million, the Belle Isle Conservancy took the opportunity to make upgrades including new exhibits, species, facility improvements and the visitor experience, according to The Detroit News.
Detroit, MIhourdetroit.com

5 Things To Look For at the Restored Belle Isle Aquarium

The Belle Isle Aquarium is set to re-open tomorrow after a 16-month closure and a $1.2 million renovation. Originally designed by legendary Detroit architect Albert Kahn in 1904, “America’s oldest aquarium” is known for its sprawling marble floors, arched ceilings, and green glass tile work. Those unique features have been restored to their former glory thanks to funding from the Belle Isle Conservancy, a nonprofit that aims to preserve and enhance the natural environment and historic structures located on Belle Isle.
Lifestylecbslocal.com

Belle Isle Aquarium Set To Reopen To Public July 16

(CBS DETROIT) – Get ready to step inside the Belle Isle Aquarium once again. It’s set to reopen on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The aquarium was renovated and redesigned after being shut down during the pandemic. The Belle Isle Conservancy has invested $1.2M in improvements to the aquarium.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Belle Isle concert honors frontline worker, lives lost to pandemic

Detroit — Against a backdrop of downtown and the Detroit River, a tribute concert Wednesday honored frontline workers and the memory of those who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic. The concert was held at Sunset Point on Belle Isle. Event chair Wayne County Commissioner Monique Baker McCormick rang...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Making a splash: Belle Isle Aquarium and Conservatory reopening

After more than a year of closures due to COVID-19, Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium and the island’s Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory are reopening to the public, showcasing renovations, as well as new plants and exhibits. “It was very clear that we needed to utilize this time and leverage it to...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Belle Isle Aquarium to reopen next week with new habitats, creatures

When the oldest aquarium in the country reopens its doors next week, visitors will be greeted with $1.2 million in upgrades that include new species and habitats. The Belle Isle Aquarium shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in the past 16 months has undergone a series of improvements, including upgrades to signage and glass for animal habitats, lobby repairs and the addition of axolotl salamanders known as a "walking fish" and garden eels.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Park on Detroit’s west side reopens after major renovations

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan was joined by others as they officially re-opened Zussman Park on Detroit’s west side Wednesday. “They love it. They say it’s the best park,” said Alize Raines. Alize Raines said the new and improved Zussman Park -- located near the intersection of Davision Street and...
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit's Festival of Books returns to save us from our screens

Long before we spent every waking minute simultaneously binge-watching TV series we’ve already seen 1,000 times (Gilmore Girls) along with the hottest new limited series that was only ever intended to last one season but overzealous studios decided to scrape together a second, less superior season (Big Little Lies, anyone?) there were books. Yes, those things that have been piling up on your floors, shelves, and bedside tables. You know, those things that collect dust and call to you from your weed-induced stupor as you decide whether to re-watch The Office or get high and watch that show where people build wild shit out of Lego.
LifestyleWDW News Today

Belle Vue Lounge Reopening Delayed to July 14 at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Belle Vue Lounge at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn was originally scheduled to reopen yesterday, July 11, but will now reopen on July 14. The delay is reportedly due to a ceiling leak. The lounge serves coffee and pastries in the morning and cocktails in the evening. Most of BoardWalk’s other dining and drinking locations are already open.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ extends Detroit dates through October

Welp, Beyond Van Gogh isn’t drifting into the starry night any time soon. The immersive exhibit — not to be confused with a rival traveling Van Gogh show, Immersive van Gogh Detroit — opened in June at Detroit’s TCF Center and initially was supposed to run through Aug. 15. Due to sell-out crowds and high demand, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 3.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Give us art or give us death, dammit! OK, so when we said that thing about giving us death, like, we didn't mean it like that. We were just trying to express that we're in desperate need of some art, as in art across all mediums that's available for us to look at for hours while getting our steps in but, also, art we can buy, surround ourselves with, and enjoy for years to come. After a yearlong hiatus, the sprawling Ann Arbor Art Fair is returning with enough art to choke a horse, or, like, ourselves (please?) Consisting of three fairs — the Ann Arbor Street Fair: the Original, Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair — this Midwest tradition spans 30 city blocks in downtown Ann Arbor and draws close to 500,000 visitors each year, making it the largest juried art fair in the country. With its jewelry, furniture, paintings, dishware, textiles, and sculpture, the Ann Arbor Art Fair hosts more than 1,000 artists and their thoughtfully handcrafted wares. There will be live music courtesy of the Ark, too, and enough hand-sanitizing stations to, well, sanitize.
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Andrea Isom Leaves WXYZ, but Don't Expect Her to Vanish from Detroit

Reporter Andrea Isom, a lively, distinctive personality in local news, has left WXYZ after four years. Isom, who previously worked for Fox 2 for 11 years, told Deadline Detroit on Sunday that she decided in June to pass on renewing her contract at Channel 7. She said she's sticking around Detroit and going on her own to tell "bigger stories" through video. An updated LinkedIn page describes her as a "digital storyteller, video production journalist and producer."
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Detroit woman whose Benz was stolen finds thief at barber shop, drags him out by hair

Perhaps Bianca Chambers should be in the running for the role of Detroit police chief. Chambers reportedly solved her own crime this week, hunting down a man who stole her Mercedes-Benz by soliciting tips on social media, then slashing the car's tires so he couldn't take off when she confronted him. Chambers found the suspect at a barber shop on the west side getting his dreadlocks twisted. Naturally, she dragged him out by his hair while recording on Facebook Live.

