VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the first tranche of assays from Phase 1 of the Company's 2021 drilling program on its 100%-owned Carmacks project. This recently completed first phase consisted of nineteen diamond drill holes, totalling 6355 meters, focused on the existing resource area with the goals of strengthening confidence in the resource model, evaluating opportunities for resource expansion and/or upgrading the sulphide portion of Zones 1 and 2000S from an inferred to indicated resource, and evaluating continuity of mineralization in Zone 13 (Figure 1).