Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis leaders and EPA discuss lead exposure in our drinking water

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A roundtable was held this week between Memphis leaders and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over lead exposure in drinking water. Federal leaders were giving information about the revisions to the lead and copper rule. They wanted to ensure the rule is grounded in the actual experiences of residents who were impacted from the effects of lead in drinking water, especially in African American and LatinX communities.

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 1

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Table#County Government#African American#Latinx#Director#Mlgw#Epa News#The Lead And Copper Rule#House#Ej#Sierra Club#The Gates Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy