Dalton, GA

Vandalized slide removed from Civitan Park; city plans to install new playground

By Charles Oliver charlesoliver@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 14 days ago
Charles Oliver/Daily Citizen-News The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department has removed a vandalized slide from the playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park at 505 Shugart Road. Plans call for replacing the entire playground.

June Wells watched recently as her two daughters climbed over the various features of the playground at Dalton's Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park at 505 Shugart Road.

"I bring them out here before it gets too hot two or three times a week," she said. "They like to run around on the grass and play on the play set."

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department recently removed one part of that playground, a slide that had been vandalized and had a big hole near the bottom. The department had previously boarded up the top of the slide to keep anyone from sliding down.

Interim Parks and Recreation Department Director Greg Walker said in an abundance of caution officials decided to remove that piece of equipment until a new playground can be installed. City officials approved up to $190,000 for a new modular, or interconnected, playground in May after Walker learned of the damage. But he said given disruptions to global supply chains, which have made it difficult to source steel and other building materials, he isn't sure when the department will be able to get a new playground.

"We are evaluating all of our parks, not just Civitan, trying to find out where our biggest needs are as far as playground equipment," he said. "We want to make sure they are all up to the standards the citizens of Dalton expect and deserve."

Walker said some of those playgrounds are several decades old and the city cannot obtain replacement parts if any of the equipment is damaged.

Wells said she is happy city officials are making sure park playgrounds are safe.

Walker said the department has also just begun to look into the possibility of putting restrooms at Civitan Park, which is currently served by one portable toilet.

"It's close to a flood zone, so we are going to have it surveyed and make sure that we can meet all of the environmental requirements to put bathrooms in there," he said.

McClellan Creek runs through the western edge of the park.

The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
