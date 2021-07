This isn't a book review per se, but I highly recommend a new book called 'Stories to Tell' by songwriter Richard Marx. The memoir (Simon and Schuster, released July 6) is a candid and sometimes self-deprecating look at Marx's 40-year career in the music business and includes numerous stories of collaborations and encounters with big names in the music business like Keith Urban, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Luther Vandross, and Kenny Rogers, who changed two words in the song 'Crazy' that Marx had written and then took 50 percent of the writing credit.