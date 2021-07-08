Cancel
Seagate drive flaw could damage your data stored on Time Capsule

By Christian Zibreg
idownloadblog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flaw discovered in the Seagate drives inside the AirPort Time Capsule routers is causing fatal failures for some Apple customers, potentially putting their personal data at risk. STORY HIGHLIGHTS:. The Seagate drive in your Time Capsule has a flaw. The issue could lead to drive failures for some. This...

