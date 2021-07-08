In SF, arresting sculptures disrupt life at the intersection of Afrofuturism and hippie vibes

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». SAN FRANCISCO — I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? is a powerful new show by Wangechi Mutu at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor and exceeds her 2019 takeover of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s façade, providing a model for how art institutions can begin the work of decolonizing and reckoning with systemic racism and sexism. The exhibition’s title can be read as both a sly reference to the role Black women play in society and a refusal of claims of white innocence. Mutu, who calls both Brooklyn and Nairobi home, is known for sampling global influences to create work that centers the Black female body and explores gender, race, colonialism, environmental degradation, and art history. Her large-scale sculptures, mixed-media paintings, and film use found materials like soil, tree branches, hair, charcoal, and cowrie shells common to the artist’s native Kenya to reimagine a human and ecological future.
