Battlefield 2042’s Rumored “Battlefield Hub” Seemingly Confirmed, Classic Map List Leaked

Not every Zelda game is equally beloved by fans, but with time almost every entry in the series finds a passionate audience. Games that divided fans at launch like Majora’s Mask and Wind Waker are now considered beloved classics. One game that hasn’t really benefited from such a re-evaluation is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Response to the game was muted when it was first released back in 2011 and its reputation hasn’t improved much since then. If anything, it’s declined further, particularly given the enthusiastic critical and fan response to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.