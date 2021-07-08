Cancel
Battlefield 2042’s Rumored “Battlefield Hub” Seemingly Confirmed, Classic Map List Leaked

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for some old-school fun, because it seems the “Battlefield Hub” is the likely the real deal. A couple weeks ago we heard rumors that Battlefield 2042 will feature an exciting new mode (currently listed as “Redacted” on the game’s website) called the Battlefield Hub or BattleHub, which will offer favorite maps, vehicles, and weapons from the past with a focus on sandbox fun rather than competitive play.

