Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Trinity Health to require all staff and contractors to get COVID-19 vaccine

HometownLife.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Health announced Thursday that it will require all of its 117,000 employees in 22 states along with its contractors and others conducting business in its hospitals and other facilities to get coronavirus vaccines. That includes about 24,000 Trinity Health Michigan employees at five St. Joseph Mercy Health System hospitals,...

www.hometownlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Trinity Health Michigan#Iha#Trinity Health#Henry Ford Health System#Seiu Healthcare Michigan#Mercy Hospital#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Boston, MAWCVB

Boston University to require faculty, staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

BOSTON — Boston University announced Monday that it will require all staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the fall semester begins. In a letter sent to employees, BU President Robert Brown said in a recent survey of staff, 71 percent of faculty and 73 percent of staff are currently vaccinated or will be by Aug. 1. As many as 2,000 people may not be vaccinated by September.
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

California health care worker who died after second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, coroner says

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 shot was felled by heart disease, the Orange County Coroner has concluded. Tim Zook, 60, worked at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly displayed the Band-Aid after his last Pfizer jab on Jan. 5. He began to feel ill a few hours later, and died on Jan. 9. His death was seized upon by vaccine opponents who believe, against evidence, that the shots are dangerous.
Public HealthKHBS

Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas (MANA) announced Thursday it will require all its physicians and staff to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30, 2021. MANA operates several clinics across Northwest Arkansas, including MANA Family Medicine clinics, Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics, and The Breast Center. MANA made...
Public Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA Statement On COVID-19 Vaccination Policies For Health Care Workers

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees adopted a policy statement on the vaccination of health care workers. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented. In addition, the AHA continues to strongly urge the vaccination of all health care personnel to protect all patients and communities from the risks of COVID-19.
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Valley Health announces new safety standard: All employees and medical staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Today, Valley Health announced to its 6,300 employees and affiliated physicians that, in a move to improve patient and employee safety, the COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the list of required vaccinations for all employees, medical staff members, and contractors. The standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining the health system and requires all employees, providers, and contractors to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021.
Iowa StateCorydon Times-Republican

State epidemiologist talks COVID vaccine, demands of public health, Test Iowa closings and more

Iowa’s state epidemiologist thinks Iowa is not at a turning point with the delta virus, so far. In an interview with IowaWatch July 16, Dr. Caitlin Pedati also called for Iowans to continue to get vaccinated, use social distancing, masks and other safety measures related to the coronavirus that officially arrived in Iowa in March 2020. She discussed the difficulties of public health and stressed the perseverance of health care workers.
New York City, NYpix11.com

Health care workers, legal experts react to de Blasio vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — Health care workers who spend hours upon hours exposed to coronavirus, yet — for whatever the reason — They still haven’t been vaccinated. There are of course medical exceptions but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is zeroing in on those public healthcare workers who have so far actively chosen not to get the vaccine.
Atlanta, GAdailycitizen.news

In Other News: What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?; Atlanta schools to require masks for all students, staff

It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm. COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re exposed to it after vaccination, your immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it. In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick. If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are very good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated. Most people with breakthrough infections experience mild illness, said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
vieravoice.com

Hospital and health care setting visitor protection measures

TITUSVILLE, FL (July 23, 2021) — Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and employees. As we continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, we are revising our visitation policy to protect our community against the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19. The following policy is now in place:
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Hamilton County, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Health Department Monitoring Increase in COVID-19 Cases In The Community

The Hamilton County Health Department has been monitoring the steady increase in COVID-19 infections over the last four weeks. In the last 14 days, Hamilton County has seen a 218% jump in new COVID-19 cases. Over 50% of these new cases have occurred in people under the age of 30. Hospitalization rates are also rising, with a 200% increase in Hamilton County from the previous 14-day period.
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday there were 557 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and one more death since Thursday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,218,975 cases and 27,820 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are 347 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 75 patients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy