Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

What Is Balayage? Everything to Know About the Hair Highlighting Technique

By Brooke Shunatona
Cosmopolitan
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalayage has been ~A Thing~ for a while now, but if you still don't know much about it or even how to pronounce it (is it bah-layage or bay-layage?), you're not the only one. Often confused with other hair color trends, like ombré and traditional highlights, balayage is its own separate technique that deserves an entire guide devoted to explaining it, which is why we're here, people.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Products#Hair Color Trends#Natural Hair#Hair Stylists#Full Spiral Salon#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

People Who Have Truly Radiant Skin Use This Holy-Grail Product

Pretty much everyone dreams of radiant skin, right? I know I do. That fresh, dewy, and healthy look is just so sought after. We'll do anything to make it happen. But most of us, unfortunately, aren't born with naturally radiant skin. I don't have too many skin complaints, but I still don't wake up every morning with a glowy face. When my skin goes through its dry spells, my face looks far from it.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Zoë Kravitz Shares Her Guide to Summertime Skin Care and 9-Product Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I have always been super into skin care,” Zoë Kravitz says on a recent summer afternoon. Today, the High Fidelity actress is finally revealing the secrets behind her signature lit-from-within complexion, from what she puts on her skin to what she puts into her body. Beginning with a pumpkin lactic cleanser—“it smells like Christmas!” she quips—Kravitz’s routine includes just a handful of carefully selected skin-care saviors, including a light serum from Retrouvé, the French pharmacy favorite Caudalie mist, and Isun’s SPF 27 Sun Butter—many of which she has shared with her mother, Lisa Bonet. “My mom and I are constantly sending each other things that we like,” says the 32-year-old, who notes that she also embarks on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse with Bonet every year. “I really think wellness starts with diet, exercise, hydration,” she says. “I think it’s all about balance, right? I think it's about joy and happiness and laughter. I really think that affects how you look and feel,” she continues. “Then, you don’t have to use makeup to cover yourself up; you can use it to highlight.”
Hair CareTODAY.com

19 best hair products for sun and saltwater damage

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If too much time...
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

Everything to Know About KKW Beauty’s Rebrand

On July 6, Kim Kardashian announced that her beauty brand KKW Beauty—it includes everything from contour sticks to eye pencils—is planning to “shut down” on August 1 with the intention of relaunching with a “completely new brand with new formulas.”. “On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down...
Hair CareTelegraph

Why French balayage is this year's go-to summer hair colour

It gives me chills to think that, almost exactly a year ago today, hair salons reopened following four months of closures during the first lockdown. The joy was short-lived: the industry faced two further closings over the course of the year. But having been open since April, salons are back in full swing (permanently – I hope!).
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Everything to Know About the Power of Peptides in Skin Care

This article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. We’re grateful to age—every day in this crazy world is a blessing—but that doesn’t mean we have to like the wrinkles staring back at us in the mirror. That’s where peptides come in: Think...
Hair CareIn Style

Everything You Need to Know About Curlformers

One of the many joys of having natural hair is the versatility it affords you. You can do a wash-and-go one day, a blowout the next, and Curlformers a week later. Speaking of Curlformers, whether you've already tested them out yourself or just watched dozens of YouTube tutorials, these styling tools have been making waves in the natural community for a few years now — and for good reason.
NFLCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Hello there, in case you aren't aware, Olympic legend Simone Biles and her boyfriend truly could not be any cuter. Meet Jonathan Owens, who's been dating Simone for over a year and seems like the actual best. Which means it's naturally time for a casual deep dive on Jonathan and their sweet relationship (how they met, who contacted whomst first, all that fun stuff). But first, let's all take a moment to watch this because my jaw is still on the floor:
Skin CareCosmopolitan

Polygel Nails: The Pros, Cons, and How to Try It at Home

Look, you're either one of two people: the person who considers their nails an essential part of their look, OR the person—like yours truly—who maybe has their nails painted once a month...and most of the time, it's a shoddy DIY job with chips and dings galore. Few types of manicures can please both crowds, but I think we may have found a winner in polygel nails. Hear me out.
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Everything to Know About the Rise of Bridal "Tweakments"

There is absolutely no shame in wanting to look and feel your best for your wedding. Many people tap dermatologists, surgeons, and other professionals for procedures that promise a dewy complexion and a bit of face-sculpting for their big day. And, it makes total sense—weddings are about making memories and capturing special moments for years to come.
Cell PhonesNorwalk Hour

Everything You Need to Know About Instagram Shadowbans

Growing a following on social media is no easy task, especially when content is suddenly no longer appearing in related hashtags, there’s a questionable drop in your online engagement or your profile is being slowly and steadily unfollowed one account at a time. If you’re experiencing these issues or something similar, chances are high that you, like plenty of others, have been shadowbanned — either the partial or wholesale blocking of a user or their content. When a service like Instagram’s (a portal I’ll use as an ongoing example for this article) algorithm flags an account for violating its community guidelines, it prevents posts or other content from appearing in searches or among hashtags. Instagram user reports of their accounts being declared as such have become more and more common in recent years, yet platform administrators often fail to notify affected users of their account’s condition.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

7 of the Most Common Questions Hairstylists Get, Answered

Despite making routine trips to the hair salon for regular trims, color touch-ups, and style changes, many of us are still in the dark when it comes to a lot of basic hair knowledge. How many times should I be shampooing a week? What products are right for me? What hairstyle suits my face shape? Our questions are seemingly endless.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

The High Potency Perricone MD Moisturizer People "Love Everything About" Is on Sale

The best face moisturizer, there's a lot to keep in mind. For starters, it should have potent, active ingredients, especially if you want the moisturizer to reduce the signs of aging. It should also lock in moisture, improve tone and texture, and encourage a subtle overall glow. Thanks to Perricone MD's acid-infused formula that uses a potent blend of antioxidants, this shopper-loved moisturizer checks all of those boxes.
LifestyleHealthline

Everything to Know About Speed Braces

Speed Braces are a brand of fixed, self-ligating braces. Like traditional braces, Speed Braces are made from metal. The Speed Braces website says these braces are about 30 percent smaller than traditional braces, but are not designed for invisibility, like Invisalign. Speed Braces are not removable at home. An orthodontist...
Skin CareRefinery29

This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

When it comes to beauty trends, there isn’t much I wouldn’t be willing to try, and along with many other women of color I know, fake tan in particular has piqued my interest. Tanning has always seemed to be a routine exclusive to those with fair complexions, with mousses and lotions promising a bronzed, sun-kissed glow. Lately, though, I've noticed fake tan slowly but surely making its way into Black women's body-care rituals.
MakeupRefinery29

3 Makeup Trends That’ll Dominate Festival Season, By TikTok’s Abby Roberts

With around 46 million people in the UK having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions being lifted, this summer is shaping up to be a lot more social than the last. Even better, some of the outdoor festivals we look forward to every year are making a long-awaited comeback. You've already chosen your freedom outfit but what about makeup? It's fair to say summer festivals are all about making a statement and no one knows more about that than TikTok's buzziest makeup artist, Abby Roberts.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

This Low-Maintenance Haircut Trend Is Ideal For Thick Hair

I’m quite sure anyone with thick hair like myself would agree that it’s both a blessing and a curse. Every session in the salon chair involves an intimate tousle and gushing remark along the lines of, “your hair is amazing.” And sure, I enjoy the friendly praise. But the maintenance is often tedious, especially in the heat. Summer’s scorching temperatures currently has me contemplating a drastic chop in an attempt at effortlessness. But to stay ahead of the curve, I’m shifting my focus to the best fall haircut trends for thick hair. According to the experts, plenty of nostalgia is responsible for inspiring a few particular looks. Similarly, a post-quarantine embrace of beauty also moves the needle, from the au natural aesthetic to increased polish and glamour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy