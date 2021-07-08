What Is Balayage? Everything to Know About the Hair Highlighting Technique

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I have always been super into skin care,” Zoë Kravitz says on a recent summer afternoon. Today, the High Fidelity actress is finally revealing the secrets behind her signature lit-from-within complexion, from what she puts on her skin to what she puts into her body. Beginning with a pumpkin lactic cleanser—“it smells like Christmas!” she quips—Kravitz’s routine includes just a handful of carefully selected skin-care saviors, including a light serum from Retrouvé, the French pharmacy favorite Caudalie mist, and Isun’s SPF 27 Sun Butter—many of which she has shared with her mother, Lisa Bonet. “My mom and I are constantly sending each other things that we like,” says the 32-year-old, who notes that she also embarks on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse with Bonet every year. “I really think wellness starts with diet, exercise, hydration,” she says. “I think it’s all about balance, right? I think it's about joy and happiness and laughter. I really think that affects how you look and feel,” she continues. “Then, you don’t have to use makeup to cover yourself up; you can use it to highlight.”