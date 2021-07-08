Cancel
JLo and Ben Affleck are ‘moving in together very soon’ just two months after rekindling their romance

By Eve Wagstaff
The US Sun
 14 days ago
JENNIFER Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is heating up as it’s rumored the couple are “moving in together very soon” just two months after rekindling their love.

The pop star got back together with the Academy Award-winner, after breaking off her engagement to Alex Rodriquez in April.

Jen and Ben are super loved up and planning on moving in together soon Credit: Splash
The couple recently enjoyed a romantic weekend in the Hamptons Credit: Splash

JLo, 51, and Ben, 48, first got together in 2002 but broke up and called off their engagement just two years later.

Now, they’re back together and have been an official item since the end of May.

A source told Us Weekly they don't think “they’re rushing things" and are ready to take the next step in their relationship

Speaking to the outlet, the insider said: “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working.

The couple split up in 2004 Credit: Getty
The two have already nailed co-ordinated dressing Credit: Splash

“They plan on moving in together very soon.

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months.

“As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about.”

Another source added: “The past few months have been a real whirlwind.

JLo and Ben were engaged but split up in 2004 Credit: Getty

“They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota.

"They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.

“There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work

“Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around.”

The incredible house in the Hamptons where the power couple stayed Credit: Zillow
The two and their children are planning on spending time over the summer at the property Credit: Zillow

The pair – known as “Bennifer” by fans – recently went on a romantic trip to the Hamptons where they were snapped looking very loved up.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Ben and his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner share children, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

Another source added: “Family and kids are everything to [J. Lo]. She’s more than willing to be patient and do this at a pace that’s comfortable to all parties, there’s no rush.”

Jen hit the shops in the Hamptons Credit: Splash

They added: "The new relationship might technically only be a few weeks old, but in reality, they are picking up where they left off. Jen and Ben both know everything about each other — the good, the bad and the ugly. They are not starting at square one.”

Another source close to the duo recently told Closer magazine that Ben is keen to get down on one knee on JLo's 52nd birthday next month.

The insider said: "Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July."

