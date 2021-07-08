AUDIO: Eli $tones – “Seen Myself”

Hello! I’m Mackenzie Shivers, a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based out of New York. I just released my third LP Rejection Letter in April. My first instrument was the piano; I’ve been playing since I was four. But when the pandemic hit, I escaped to a friend’s home in Cape Cod and threw an old acoustic guitar in the back of our car. I spent those first couple months in lockdown discovering sounds and tunings that I couldn’t get from a piano, enjoying myself and the instrument. Then I saw that Laura Marling was doing guitar tutorials on her Instagram, so I started watching those and playing around with more alternate tunings and writing a batch of songs that would end up on Rejection Letter.