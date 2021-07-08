AUDIO: Eli $tones – “Seen Myself”
Hip hop artist Eli $tones’ latest single finds him addressing the times he’s lost sense of who he is. He’s looked in the mirror and seen foolishness, and he finds himself around fewer and fewer people. That said, he’s worked too hard to get to where he’s at, so he’s determined not to give attention to those who keep him second-guessing. Eli $tones has been sharp with the conscious hits this year; “Seen Myself” continues the streak.breakingandentering.net
