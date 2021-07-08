Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Eli $tones – “Seen Myself”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop artist Eli $tones’ latest single finds him addressing the times he’s lost sense of who he is. He’s looked in the mirror and seen foolishness, and he finds himself around fewer and fewer people. That said, he’s worked too hard to get to where he’s at, so he’s determined not to give attention to those who keep him second-guessing. Eli $tones has been sharp with the conscious hits this year; “Seen Myself” continues the streak.

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Lea Thomas

Hi, I’m Lea Thomas (pronounced lay-uh). I write and release music under my own name and have a new record called Mirrors to the Sun that is due out in late July. A lot of the songs on this album were built on live takes with my band, recorded between sessions in a house in the woods that we turned into a studio as well as at Thump Recording in Brooklyn. I arranged for horns for the first time and composed some extended instrumental sections on songs like “Hummingbird” that really came to life with the involvement of my band and a community of musicians I am lucky to know.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Mackenzie Shivers

Hello! I’m Mackenzie Shivers, a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based out of New York. I just released my third LP Rejection Letter in April. My first instrument was the piano; I’ve been playing since I was four. But when the pandemic hit, I escaped to a friend’s home in Cape Cod and threw an old acoustic guitar in the back of our car. I spent those first couple months in lockdown discovering sounds and tunings that I couldn’t get from a piano, enjoying myself and the instrument. Then I saw that Laura Marling was doing guitar tutorials on her Instagram, so I started watching those and playing around with more alternate tunings and writing a batch of songs that would end up on Rejection Letter.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Thomas Cole – “Cringe”

Thomas Cole has enthralled the music world once again with his new single “Cringe,” in which he collaborates with his best friend, EJ Garlands. Everything in the song shouts “wow,” and the singer isn’t afraid to build a structure that allows for almost anything. It’s an exhilarating new release dedicated to all people who celebrate pride, as well as standing up to all the naysayers who support inequality.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Slightly Gigantic – “Kryptonite”

Alternative rockers Slightly Gigantic have their debut single out. It’s a jam about someone being your weakness and being unable to do anything about it. Even when you have the power to fly, you always end up right back where you started because of this person. It’s a promising start from Slightly Gigantic and we’ll be watching what they do next.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Golyat – “In My Blood”

Atmospheric black metal project Golyat, a solo endeavor of Bob Schaab’s, has a new single out today. Featuring drums from The Black Dahlia Murder’s Alan Cassidy, this track boils with madness and bloodthirsty urges. It’s about failing God because you’re fueled by greed and sin. If you’re looking for something ferocious yet textural, give Golyat’s new track a listen.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Micah Emrich – “Caffeine”

Eclectic pop artist Micah Emrich has his first video out to his recent single “Caffeine.” Directed by Nicholas Kohnhorst, Emrich is found having a good time hanging with his friends; they’re out playing catch, chilling on the couch, and riding around in the car. The song is about pushing through everyday stress in order to pursue a passion, which pretty much any creative of any kind knows a thing or two about. Blending R&B, hip hop, and EDM elements, Micah Emrich is a rising star to watch in Milwaukee music. He’s got a new EP “Basement” coming out soon.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Brett J.B. – “Make You Move”

Indie pop singer/songwriter Brett J.B. has a new track out, and he addresses a lot on “Make You Move.” The song sounds like a daydream to some extent, with an upbeat tempo and a hook that plays like a cathartic release. With lyrics about escaping the mundane nature of a 9-to-5 and being replaced by a computer, there’s a frustration that gets offset by the time the track hits its hook. It’s a compelling song that finds a way to pull in a lot of different elements and compact them perfectly, and a product of flat out good songwriting. Look for more from Brett J.B. soon, as this is his first single of the year, and you can hear it below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: GhettoPoetry – “Ric Flair”

Rapper GhettoPoetry has his first wide release single out, and he’s styling and profiling with “Ric Flair.” No amount of excess is spared on this track, with bars about clothes, cars, and women over a piano-laden beat. The flow is just as strong as his hustle, though, with a determination to go just a touch beyond contemporary trap, with just a few melodic elements strung into the mix as well. This is the first we’ve heard from GhettoPoetry, which means there’s definitely more on the way after a strong debut. Get your first listen to “Ric Flair” here below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: AK Stackz – “Young Wizard”

Hip hop artist AK Stackz has a new joint out this week. He lives into wisdom and charm here, rapping about doing magic with his moves and making money doing it. He cleverly makes a number of Harry Potter references here too, characterizing himself as “the boy who lived” and casting spells on anyone that gets in his way. Catch AK Stackz playing Quidditch at Hogwarts, waiting for his package.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Slamhaus – “I’m Trying”

Slamhaus, whose music has regularly explored trip hop electronica in the past, is out with a lo-fi rock album. He certainly hasn’t stripped electronica from the music, however, making for a smooth-layered atmosphere of hazy dreamscapes. “Mesmerized” is a love song, “Reset the Reign” touches on overthrowing capitalism, “You Don’t Want My Love” is about worker exploitation, and “Life in the Abyss” dwells in a pit of depression. Fellow artist Bart Mills appears on “Warm My Soul” and “Red Queen” as well. Slamhaus isn’t afraid to correlate the relationship between harsh socioeconomic conditions and poor mental health, especially as we’ve observed governmental failures over the last year. It’s a record that came out at the perfect time, both seasonally and societally.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Lucien Parker – “God’s Talent”

Hip hop artist Lucien Parker’s latest single is about recognizing the real ones through all the noise. Over a twinkling guitar melody and bouncing bass, Parker raps about showing up for those that mean most to him, staying focused on adding commas to his bank account, and having a gift he must share with the world. The song reflects humility balanced with determination and confidence from Lucien Parker; we hope he’s got more coming soon.
Theater & Dancebreakingandentering.net

‘TENSION’ By DEROIA Is Dark, Mysterious And Perfect To Dance To

DEROIA is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ hailing from Columbus, Ohio. Heavily active in the local music scene, he has contributed in projects ranging from indie rock to hip hop and electronic. As a result, his personal brand of house music is infused with a rich genre-bending flavor, stretching his output beyond conventional limitations while landing him on label heavyweights such as Rave Up Records and Blanco y Negro Music. With a string of upcoming releases and performances, DEROIA has firmly entrenched himself as someone to watch in 2021 and beyond.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

1st Base Runner Gets Ahead on New Video “Break even”

After one listens to it, it’s somewhat of a shocker to see that “Break Even”, the new single and video from 1st Base Runner (the latter of which just dropped this past Friday) is only about three and a half minutes. The track seems much longer, which is a testament to how much ground sonically, musically, and vocally the artist, also known as Tim Husmann, covers (or rather breaks) during this affair.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Emily Duff

I was born a storyteller in the most ancient tradition of storytellers. I play and sing my stories/songs as if the melody sprang fresh from a well of emotion, color, and syllables. Rhyming word-play, harmony, and chords are my food. They sustain me and nourish me to places of adventure and fancy. Born in NYC in 1966, I grew up steeped in The Greatest Tradition of Songwriters in the Golden Age of Song. My mother taught me guitar; my father taught me how to lie.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Tones and I - Welcome to the Madhouse

That said, the voice of Aussie singer Toni Watson – AKA Tones and I – is a challenge, a cloyingly cute teen-squeak of an instrument (although capable of taking flight). In the end, though, her music represents her bountiful character, and her voice suits it just fine. Debut album Welcome...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Yola Perform ‘Stand for Myself’ on ‘Colbert’

Yola appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform her recent song “Stand for Myself.” Joined by the late night show’s musical director Jon Batiste, the English singer-songwriter musician gave a rousing rendition of the soulful track. “Stand for Myself” is the title track off Yola’s upcoming album, which drops July 30th. The song was co-written with Dan Auerbach, Hannah V, and Natalie Hemby, and produced by Auerbach. “This song is about a celebration of being awake from the nightmare supremacist paradigm,” Yola said. “Truly alive, awake, and eyes finally wide open and trained on your path to self actualization. You...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy