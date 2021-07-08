Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins (39-53) will duel the Chicago White Sox (56-36) in Game 2 of a doubleheader match at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 8:40 PM ET. Minnesota will try to bounce back after losing three games in a row against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. The Twins suffered two tough losses in a doubleheader match versus the Tigers at 0-1 in the afternoon match and 4-5 in the evening duel on Saturday. The Minnesota Twins struggled after hitting only six shots in a 0-7 defeat in the series finale on Sunday. Starting Pitcher J.A. Happ had difficulty in his control after allowing seven earned runs on eleven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in pitching for 7.0 innings in picking up the loss. Left Fielder Luis Arráez and Right Fielder Trevor Larnach drove two hits each in the loss.