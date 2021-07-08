Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 15 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies will play Game 3 of their 3-game series against the Chicago Cubs at the Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 2:10 PM (EDT). The AL West rivals will wrap up the series and the Athletics are heading to this game looking to rebound from a 4-3 road loss against the Astros last time out. 1B Matt Olson homered and scored a pair of runs in the eventual defeat and the team is currently on a 49-39 record on the year, taking the 2nd spot in the American League West Division.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#American League West#Houston Astros 7 8 2021#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Chicago Cubs#The Houston Astros#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade deadline: This Astros-Marlins deal could send Starling Marte to Houston

Could the Marlins find a trade partner for Starling Marte in the Houston Astros? In need of outfield help and hoping to make a splash, Houston might come calling. The Astros have maintained a 3.5-game lead on the Oakland Athletics after the All-Star Break, but should they wish to make sure that challenge remains insignificant, a deal for another outfielder could be the way to go.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox Game 2 7/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins (39-53) will duel the Chicago White Sox (56-36) in Game 2 of a doubleheader match at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 8:40 PM ET. Minnesota will try to bounce back after losing three games in a row against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. The Twins suffered two tough losses in a doubleheader match versus the Tigers at 0-1 in the afternoon match and 4-5 in the evening duel on Saturday. The Minnesota Twins struggled after hitting only six shots in a 0-7 defeat in the series finale on Sunday. Starting Pitcher J.A. Happ had difficulty in his control after allowing seven earned runs on eleven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in pitching for 7.0 innings in picking up the loss. Left Fielder Luis Arráez and Right Fielder Trevor Larnach drove two hits each in the loss.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 7/23/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Posted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
audacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs-Cardinals series finale postponed

Sunday’s Cubs-Cardinals series finale was postponed around two hours before the scheduled first pitch due to inclement weather. The game will be made up Sept. 24 as part of a split doubleheader. With no game Sunday, the Cubs enter the all-star break 44-46 and below .500 heading into the midsummer...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz and More

Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz, Chicago Cubs, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Craig Kimbrel, Bryan Reynolds, Javier Báez, National League East, MLB Trade Rumors, Anthony Rizzo. The Chicago Cubs could be a swing team when it comes to the trade assets they have and which teams they might deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy