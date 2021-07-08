Cancel
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Indians 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals will meet with the Cleveland Indians in MLB action in Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). Kansas City is in town for the matchup after losing to the Reds on Tuesday night. The match ended with a 7-6 victory for the Royals. The Royals have a 35-49 overall record this season. Kansas City has a 1.46 WHIP this year, but their ERA is 5.03, which is abysmal.

