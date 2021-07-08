Cancel
Shiprock, NM

Relief fund partners to donate shoes to Navajo children

 14 days ago

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of children from several Navajo communities in northwestern New Mexico soon will have new kicks. A relief fund created by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah teamed up with four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III and his foundation to deliver 300 pairs of Nike shoes on Thursday. They gathered at the Dream Diné Charter School in Shiprock to distribute the goods.

