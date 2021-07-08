Cancel
Steele County, MN

21 Free Shows at the ’21 Steele County Fair

By Roy Koenig
Power 96
Power 96
 15 days ago
You can find plenty of free things to do at the Steele County FREE Fair. That simply means you have more money to sample the newest food concoction on-a-stick or grab a cool gadget from the Four Seasons Centre. Here are 21 free shows for the upcoming fair August 17-22 in Owatonna. I believe this just scratches the surface of the free entertainment, which includes taking in the great 4-H exhibits and people watching.

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Allegany County, NYTimes-Herald

Moooved to cheers: Allegany County Fair Youth Dairy Show results

ANGELICA — The Allegany County Fair hosted the Youth Dairy Show earlier this week, with Casey Arlig-Hinz of Houghton serving as the judge. Beginning the show with Junior Showmanship, Morgan Holcomb was first in class followed by Ben Eshelman and Riley Blarr. All juniors received blue-ribbon awards. In the Intermediate...
Hall County, NEGrand Island Independent

Clover Kids Show-and-Tell an annual fixture of Hall County Fair

At a show-and-tell event Thursday night at the Hall County Fair, young 4-H members showed off pillows, rabbits and dinosaurs. The youngsters belong to Clover Kids, the youngest level of 4-H. They are younger than 8 years old. Eight kids talked about one of their 4-H projects on a stage...
Polk County, ARpolkcountynewspaper.com

Polk County Fashion Show Begins Fair Week Events

The Polk County 4-H Fashion Show was held on Monday, July 19 at the Cross County auditorium. The day was spent judging sewing items and modeling before the judges with the awards presented at the fashion show that evening. During the Fashion Show 4-Hers modeled and presented their sewing and clothing projects such as dresses, tie-dye t-shirts, pillows and quilts. Polk County will be represented at the State Fair by two models, one in the Construction Fashion Show and one in the Shopping in Style Fashion Show. Rachel Wacker will be modeling in the Construction Fashion Show with Rebecca Wacker as the alternate and Ava Cramer will be modeling in the Shopping is Style Fashion Show with Ella Cramer as the alternate. Receiving awards in each of the Fashion divisions were as follows: Beyond the Needle Junior Division – Grand Champion, Declan Gabel, Reserve Champion, Alayna Gabel. Beyond the Needle Senior Division – Grand Champion, Courtney Carlstrom, Reserve Champion, Rachel Wacker. Clothing Construction Junior Division – Grand Champion, Ashtyn Quast, Reserve Champion, Alexa Stewart. Clothing Construction Senior Division – Grand Champion, Rachel Wacker, Reserve Champion, Rebecca Wacker. Construction and Beyond the Needle Modeling - Junior Division – Grand Champion, Lily Cramer, Reserve Champion, Halee Peterson. Construction and Beyond the Needle Modeling - Senior Division – Grand Champion, Rachel Wacker, Reserve Champion, Courtney Carlstrom. Consumer Management Modeling Junior Division – Grand Champion, Lily Cramer, Reserve Champion, Alexa Stewart. Consumer Management Modeling Senior Division – Ava Cramer, Reserve Champion, Ella Cramer. Be sure to visit the Exhibit Building at the Polk County Fairgrounds to view all of the 4-H exhibits.
Houston County, MNhometownsource.com

Prepare your talent for Houston County Fair Talent Show!

Contestants are now being sought for the Houston County Fair’s Talent Contest to be held Wednesday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Entertainment Tent on the fairgrounds in Caledonia, Minnesota. Cash prizes ($100, $50, $25) will be awarded to the winners in three age categories: Preteen (12 and under),...
Cherokee County, KSkoamnewsnow.com

Cherokee County Fair in full swing with 4-H Youth Dog Show

COLUMBUS, Kan. – It’s county fair time for several area counties and each one has its own set of events lined up. In Cherokee County, Kansas Tuesday, they hosted a 4-H youth dog show. Nine kids presented 11 dogs to the judges and were graded based on the dogs’ appearance and how they handled agility and obedience tests.
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Idaho County Fair parade set for Aug. 21

COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Fair parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “There’s a Touch of Country at the Idaho County Fair.”. Parade lineup is 8:30 a.m. at The Hangout, 603 Front Street, with judging at 9:15 a.m. Send name of entry/info for announcer, category (commercial, royalty, equestrian or nonprofit) and contact name and info to: Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, 613 Reservation Line Road, Cottonwood ID 83522; jgehring@hotmail.com; or 208-962-5850.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Free Fair is in full swing

Geary County 4-H members are showing their projects and displaying their animals at the Free Fair this week. Highlights on Wednesday will include arrival of the open class food entries, 4-H poultry and rabbit judging, the 4-H Cat Show, and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday the 4-H swine show. Here some...
Lewis County, NYnny360.com

Talent show warms up crowd for Lewis County Fair opening day

LOWVILLE — The talent show didn’t have to compete with the roar of tractor engines at the Lewis County Fairgrounds this year. That’s because organizers decided to host the annual talent competition on the eve of the 200th edition of the fair’s opening day. “We usually are fighting with the...
Waseca County, MNsouthernminn.com

GALLERY: Free Fair reunites Waseca County for its biggest event of the year

Rain or shine, Waseca County was ready to come together and again to celebrate its biggest event of the year: the Waseca County Free Fair. "It looked like people wanted to get out and about," Tucker Roeker, Waseca County Fair Board director-at-large said Monday, describing the atmosphere in the area before the fair started. He added that the fair board was told that other regional fairs and festivals in the weeks leading up to Waseca's fair had been very well attended, so the board was preparing for high attendance levels, which he believes was achieved.
Barnstable County, MABarnstable Patriot

It's back: Barnstable County Fair returns with rides, food, contests and shows

War, a polio outbreak, severe weather and now COVID-19. Last year's pandemic was one of the few times that there was no Barnstable County Fair in more than 175 years. But on Monday, the fair — which typically draws over 70,000 visitors to the East Falmouth fairgrounds — will return for what organizers say will be another exciting year. Seven days of carnival rides, music, animals, produce, crashing cars and fried food.
Iroquois County, ILNewsbug.info

Thirty-one county youths perform at Iroquois County Fair Talent Show

Thirty-one Iroquois County youths performed on the main stage July 14 for the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show. The Junior Division winners include : first place — Elite Eight consisting of Lily Anderson, London Clark, Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Madelyn Loy, Sarah Parsons, and Savannah Read with their hip hop dance to “Hip Hop Mash Up”. Second place went to Savannah Reed with her solo dance to “Everything I Wanted” Third place went to Abbie Tindle singing “Are You Washed in the Blood”.
Sedan, KSctnewsonline.com

Chautauqua County Fair talent show entries are needed

Entries are being sought for the Chautauqua County Fair talent show, set for 6:30 p.m. July 22 at the pavilion at the fairgrounds in Sedan. There is a youth department with categories based on the grade level entrants will enter in the fall: Pre-K and kindergarten; grades 1-3; grades 4-6; grades 7-9; and grades 10-12.
Tippecanoe County, INWLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Fair Board Cancels Long-Running Show

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Fair is set to kick off on Saturday at the newly renovated fairgrounds, but one long-running show, the Home and Family Arts Open Show, won't be there. The show was abruptly canceled after participants spent the last two months planning and preparing. "I...

