21 Free Shows at the ’21 Steele County Fair

The Polk County 4-H Fashion Show was held on Monday, July 19 at the Cross County auditorium. The day was spent judging sewing items and modeling before the judges with the awards presented at the fashion show that evening. During the Fashion Show 4-Hers modeled and presented their sewing and clothing projects such as dresses, tie-dye t-shirts, pillows and quilts. Polk County will be represented at the State Fair by two models, one in the Construction Fashion Show and one in the Shopping in Style Fashion Show. Rachel Wacker will be modeling in the Construction Fashion Show with Rebecca Wacker as the alternate and Ava Cramer will be modeling in the Shopping is Style Fashion Show with Ella Cramer as the alternate. Receiving awards in each of the Fashion divisions were as follows: Beyond the Needle Junior Division – Grand Champion, Declan Gabel, Reserve Champion, Alayna Gabel. Beyond the Needle Senior Division – Grand Champion, Courtney Carlstrom, Reserve Champion, Rachel Wacker. Clothing Construction Junior Division – Grand Champion, Ashtyn Quast, Reserve Champion, Alexa Stewart. Clothing Construction Senior Division – Grand Champion, Rachel Wacker, Reserve Champion, Rebecca Wacker. Construction and Beyond the Needle Modeling - Junior Division – Grand Champion, Lily Cramer, Reserve Champion, Halee Peterson. Construction and Beyond the Needle Modeling - Senior Division – Grand Champion, Rachel Wacker, Reserve Champion, Courtney Carlstrom. Consumer Management Modeling Junior Division – Grand Champion, Lily Cramer, Reserve Champion, Alexa Stewart. Consumer Management Modeling Senior Division – Ava Cramer, Reserve Champion, Ella Cramer. Be sure to visit the Exhibit Building at the Polk County Fairgrounds to view all of the 4-H exhibits.