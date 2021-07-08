Top 50 Deer Hunting Products for 2021 | Part 5

Deer season is knocking on the door, and it’s time to answer questions people have about the Northeast. Hunters will be pleased to know that things are shaping up quite nicely for the region. Thanks to several consecutive mild winters, solid mast crops, improved management decisions by states, and more, things are on the upswing. Where CWD is present, states are doing a fair job of slowing the spread. The buck age structure is improving. And, for the most part, deer densities are being held in check. Overall, deer herds are doing well.