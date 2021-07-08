The Tragic Death Of Susan Peters

Susan Peters was a successful actress in the 1940s who was on her way to being a leading lady when a freak accident changed everything. Per Glamour Girls of the Silver Screen, she was born Suzanne Carnahan in Spokane, Washington on July 3, 1921. After her father died in a car accident, her mother moved her and her brother to Los Angeles, California to live with Peters' grandmother, who was a dermatologist. In her senior year at Hollywood High School, she took a drama class and acted in a school play. She was spotted by a talent agent and went on to appear as an extra in the Joan Crawford movie "Susan and God." Frustrated with her lack of good roles, she gave herself a deadline of three years to become successful; according to the IMDb, she later said "I made a deal with myself that after three years, if I hadn't made good, I'd become a stenographer, a secretary, or try some other profession ... Hollywood is no place for a girl who doesn't make good."