Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 15 days ago

The Colorado Rockies will play Game 3 of their 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 3:40 PM (EDT). The Rockies are coming to this game hoping to bag home a win after splitting their last 6 matches. Colorado has won 6 of the 11 head-to-head games over the Diamondbacks on the season up to this point and has an overall record of 37-50. The Rockies are currently sitting 4th in the National League West Division.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Giants#Cardinals#Mets#Angels#Padres#Dodgers#Major League Baseball#Chase Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick on Diamondbacks' bench Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reddick made his first start since the break on Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. The veteran is unlikely to see consistent playing time down the stretch for a young Diamondbacks team and he is a popular trade candidate ahead of next week's deadline. Kole Calhoun will start in right field in place of Reddick on Wednesday and hit second. Josh Rojas will bat leadoff.
MLBwcn247.com

Bumgarner expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-59, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-68, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Pirates +110; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Davies scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-50, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -139, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 7/20/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 11, Pittsburgh 6: Hello Snowman!

I will be honest....I didn’t have a good feeling about this one pretty much from the outset. Our injured starting pitchers who’ve been returning this week have been preternaturally effective, our bullpen has (mostly) not been sucking so much, and we’ve broadly been playing some relatively respectable baseball. I figured that something probably had to give, and the way things started, I had a sinking feeling that tonight would be that night, and I’d be recapping a loss.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - 7/20/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Diamondbacks SB Nation Site: AZ Snake Pit. Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 2.54 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute changes) Pirates. Adam Frazier (2B) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Ben Gamel (LF) John Nogowski (1B) Gregory Polanco (RF) Wilmer Difo (SS)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: 7th Inning Bullpen Implosion Leads to Loss in Arizona

Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates appeared to be on their way to a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks until the bullpen imploded in the 7th inning of an 11-6 loss. Baseball can be a funny sport. Entering pay on Monday the Pittsburgh Pirates were 7-4 in their previous 11 games. These 11 games came against two first place teams in the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, as well as another postseason contender in the Atlanta Braves.
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Walker hitting cleanup Friday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is back in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Zach Davies and the Chicago Cubs. Walker is back on first base and cleanup duties after two full days of rest. Pavin Smith is shifting to center field while Daulton Varsho moves behind the plate in place of Bryan Holaday.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Rays acquire Twins slugger Nelson Cruz

Let the MLB trade deadline begin! The Tampa Bay Rays kicked off things off on Thursday by acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins, according to MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Cruz became expendable with the Twins out of the race for the American League Central and now he heads...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Mailbag: Fixing the bullpen, Joc Pederson leading off and more

We are just a week away from the Trade Deadline and the Atlanta Braves have just begun their biggest road trip of the 2021 season. How they perform on this trip could determine which path they take at the Deadline. Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s mailbag. We will be sure to do it again right after the Deadline passes. Let’s get to it!
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will play Game 2 of their 4-game series against the Minnesota Twins at the Target Field, Minneapolis, MN, on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 matches and are coming to this game following a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. The team has improved to a 40-48 overall record on the year and sits 3rd in the American League Central Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds (45-41) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (52-36) in Game 3 of a four-game weekend showdown at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7:15 PM ET. Cincinnati opened the series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-5 defeat on Thursday. In Game 2, the Reds managed to bounce back with a 2-0 shutout win over the Brewers on Friday. Starter Wade Miley earned the victory for Cincinnati after pitching for 8.0 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits and three walks but struck out four Milwaukee batters. The Cincinnati Reds posted 10 runs scored in their last three outings played. Right Fielder Nick Castellanos recorded a total of 108 hits and 54 RBIs in leading Cincinnati while Left Fielder Jesse Winker and 2nd Baseman Jonathan India combined for 163 hits and 85 RBIs for the Reds.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers meet in action at Globe Life Field to open a three-game series on Friday. The Athletics sit in second-place at the AL Central Division at 50-39, trailing the division leader Astros by 4 ½ games, while the Texas Rangers sit in last place at 34-53.

Comments / 0

Community Policy