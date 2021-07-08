Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Detroit Tigers will go against the Minnesota Twins in MLB action in Target Field, Minneapolis, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Detroit Tigers enter this match with a 40-47 record (3rd in the AL Central) after a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Casey Mize started for Detroit and gave up two runs on four hits, along with two home runs, in four innings of work, earning a no-decision. Kyle Funkhouser stepped in on relief and won the game with two complete innings of no runs and zero hits.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0