VIDEO: PaperStacks – “Blue Lights”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop artist PaperStacks has the visual out to his latest joint “Blue Lights.” Shot by Gonzales Visuals, the scene shows Stacks cruising around in a whip (with blue lights of course) with beautiful women and a pit bull along for the ride. He raps with in-your-face swagger about how he’s moving differently than others, and isn’t about to listen to a woman talking crazy to him. It’s a quick yet hard-hitting flex from PaperStacks; he’s got a new album titled “Living Different” coming up soon.

VIDEO: Micah Emrich – “Caffeine”

Eclectic pop artist Micah Emrich has his first video out to his recent single “Caffeine.” Directed by Nicholas Kohnhorst, Emrich is found having a good time hanging with his friends; they’re out playing catch, chilling on the couch, and riding around in the car. The song is about pushing through everyday stress in order to pursue a passion, which pretty much any creative of any kind knows a thing or two about. Blending R&B, hip hop, and EDM elements, Micah Emrich is a rising star to watch in Milwaukee music. He’s got a new EP “Basement” coming out soon.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Satori IV – “The Pack, Vol. 3: Summer Solstice”

Hip hop artist Satori IV has his third edition of “The Pack” out, and this one’s a simple two-piece. He’s clearly feeling good basking in the summer energy; “No Complaints” is pretty self-explanatory with bars about Satori’s comfort with where he’s at while “These Days” finds him rapping about just wanting a woman who’s honest and respectful of him. It’s a collected and composed effort from Satori IV; he’s always got more to come soon.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: AK Stackz – “Young Wizard”

Hip hop artist AK Stackz has a new joint out this week. He lives into wisdom and charm here, rapping about doing magic with his moves and making money doing it. He cleverly makes a number of Harry Potter references here too, characterizing himself as “the boy who lived” and casting spells on anyone that gets in his way. Catch AK Stackz playing Quidditch at Hogwarts, waiting for his package.

