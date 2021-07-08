VIDEO: PaperStacks – “Blue Lights”
Hip hop artist PaperStacks has the visual out to his latest joint “Blue Lights.” Shot by Gonzales Visuals, the scene shows Stacks cruising around in a whip (with blue lights of course) with beautiful women and a pit bull along for the ride. He raps with in-your-face swagger about how he’s moving differently than others, and isn’t about to listen to a woman talking crazy to him. It’s a quick yet hard-hitting flex from PaperStacks; he’s got a new album titled “Living Different” coming up soon.breakingandentering.net
