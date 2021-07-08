VIDEO: PaperStacks – “Blue Lights”

Eclectic pop artist Micah Emrich has his first video out to his recent single “Caffeine.” Directed by Nicholas Kohnhorst, Emrich is found having a good time hanging with his friends; they’re out playing catch, chilling on the couch, and riding around in the car. The song is about pushing through everyday stress in order to pursue a passion, which pretty much any creative of any kind knows a thing or two about. Blending R&B, hip hop, and EDM elements, Micah Emrich is a rising star to watch in Milwaukee music. He’s got a new EP “Basement” coming out soon.