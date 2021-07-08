Cancel
Rafael dos Anjos fires back after Conor McGregor says to put him in the cage at UFC 264

By Adam D Martin
 14 days ago
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos fired back after Conor McGregor said to put him in the cage against him at UFC 264. There are reports emerging from Las Vegas which suggest that dos Anjos is the backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event between McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The UFC hasn’t officially tabbed dos Anjos as the backup fighter, but people in Las Vegas have seen him at the fighter hotel cutting weight just in case something happens to either McGregor or Poirier ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view card. In the event that the unthinkable happens and one of these two men falls off the card, the UFC will have dos Anjos step in and fight.

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

