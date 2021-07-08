Diddy Clarifies Tweets Made About Sha’Carri Richardson
Diddy took some heat on Twitter in support of Sha’Carri Richardson on Wednesday. The rap mogul tweeted out, “It’s f—ed up and my heart is broken for @itskerrii having her lifelong dream stripped away for using a legal substance. I’m tired of white people sitting in a room making up decisions that affect our hopes and dreams. They will keep treating our athletes like slaves and entertainment until we shut down on these people!”hot969boston.com
