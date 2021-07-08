VIDEO: Trapper Schoepp – “Little Drop of Medicine”

Indie pop singer/songwriter Brett J.B. has a new track out, and he addresses a lot on “Make You Move.” The song sounds like a daydream to some extent, with an upbeat tempo and a hook that plays like a cathartic release. With lyrics about escaping the mundane nature of a 9-to-5 and being replaced by a computer, there’s a frustration that gets offset by the time the track hits its hook. It’s a compelling song that finds a way to pull in a lot of different elements and compact them perfectly, and a product of flat out good songwriting. Look for more from Brett J.B. soon, as this is his first single of the year, and you can hear it below: