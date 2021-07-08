Cancel
VIDEO: Trapper Schoepp – “Little Drop of Medicine”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericana rocker Trapper Schoepp’s got a new video out accompanying his recent record “May Day.” Directed by Carol Brandt, Schoepp is found walking through a fiberglass mold yard and tossing apples into a puddle of water. Then he’s shown with his head stuck in a wall with an apple atop his head, with a woman firing arrows narrowly missing him. The song find Schoepp feeling lost without the guidance of love. He’s opening for Wilco at Summerfest in September, as well as playing State Fair, which will be exciting opportunities to find Trapper Schoepp bringing these new songs to life.

