Lily James and Sebastian Stan are set to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. They will star as the titular pair in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy. Photos were recently taken of the two doing a recreation of the wedding that took place on a beach. In real life, the event took place in 1995. Lily James, who is 32, wore a trim white bikini, as well as a bleach blonde wig to cover up her natural hair color. Stan, who is 38, also went through a transformation to play the Motley Crue rock star. The actor is using multiple fake tattoos, facial hair, and jewelry.