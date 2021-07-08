WWE NXT UK Results (7/8): Trent Seven Vs. Eddie Dennis, Blair Davenport Debuts, More

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The show opens up with Triple H speaking on the past Walter vs Dragunov match from last year that was an instant classic and the best match of NXT UK so far. He also mentions how this was a long-awaited rematch that will take place next week. This was like a press conference where they had media members outside the ring asking the question. This made the match feel “Big Time.” The question of the segment was asked to Dragunov. “How did the last match affected you afterward?” This took him down the timeline on how it broke him down and made him rebuild himself. This was a great segment for them and the NXT UK as a whole.