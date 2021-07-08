16 New Releases From Amazon We're Adding to Our Carts Right Now
Amazon has pages and pages of new releases, and we rounded up the coolest products for July. From useful kitchen and home finds to fashion must haves and more, Amazon never fails to impress us with new and innovative products. Get rid of those pesky flies and mosquitoes with a sleek and stylish compact repeller. Make your summer wardrobe work for you with sturdy yet flexible boob tape that comes in a variety of skin tones. Keep your sneakers looking fresh and brand new with a specialized cleaning kit. We rounded up the best new releases from Amazon you need to check out this month. Trust us — we already added several of these finds to our carts.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0