Eloy Jiménez Ready for White Sox Return, Inspired by Teammates
Eloy wants 'to dominate the league' with teammates again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Watching White Sox games this year has come with a mixed bag of emotions for Eloy Jiménez. On one hand, it’s been tough. Jiménez admitted that watching the team play can make him sad sometimes, since he can’t be out there alongside his teammates. But on the other hand, Jiménez has been happy to watch the team win and expand on a healthy lead in the division over Cleveland.www.nbcchicago.com
Comments / 0