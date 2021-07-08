Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Eloy Jiménez Ready for White Sox Return, Inspired by Teammates

By Alex Shapiro
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEloy wants 'to dominate the league' with teammates again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Watching White Sox games this year has come with a mixed bag of emotions for Eloy Jiménez. On one hand, it’s been tough. Jiménez admitted that watching the team play can make him sad sometimes, since he can’t be out there alongside his teammates. But on the other hand, Jiménez has been happy to watch the team win and expand on a healthy lead in the division over Cleveland.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Nbc Sports Chicago#Emotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
MLBsoxmachine.com

First half tested White Sox’s depth in every area but one

The White Sox’s depth — or lack thereof — was supposed to spell doom for them in the AL Central. Yet as they prepare to start the second half, they lead the AL Central by eight games despite being the picture of piss-poor health. No Eloy Jiménez, no Luis Robert, no Nick Madrigal, no Adam Eaton, no Yasmani Grandal? No problem.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBchatsports.com

Plenty of Bullpen Help Available for First-Place White Sox

The White Sox have gotten production from unlikely sources during the 2021 season, and the pro scouting department in addition to the club’s front office deserve plenty of credit for that success. The coaching staff has melded well as the season has gone on, and manager Tony La Russa also deserves credit for letting his talented team thrive while stewarding the ship from the hull.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
MLBchatsports.com

Predicting White Sox All-Stars for Next Two Seasons

The Chicago White Sox were well-represented in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, with four players: Carlos Rodón, Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks, and Tim Anderson all earning nods. After what has seemed like season after season of modest All-Star buzz around the White Sox roster, the franchise appears ready to become a fixture at the Midsummer’s Classic.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Former Suns executive has strange Monty Williams criticism

Monty Williams was widely praised throughout Phoenix’s Finals run. But one former Suns executive is now offering a strange criticism of him. Amin Elhassan of Meadowlark Media appeared this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” During the episode, Elhassan criticized Williams for entering the Milwaukee Bucks locker room during their championship celebration to offer congratulations.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: Tony La Russa reacts to Yermin Mercedes’ retirement

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa commented on rookie Yermin Mercedes’ shocking retirement announcement on Wednesday night. The MLB world received some rather shocking news on Wednesday night, right in the middle of regular-season games being played. Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes announced on his personal Instagram account that he is walking away from the game of baseball with a photo of text reading “it’s over.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Zachary Walston

The White Sox Are About to Be Dangerous

At the end of July, all Major League Baseball teams assess their teams and decide whether they should add or subtract. Elite teams look for the missing piece, good teams making a playoff push look to make a big splash, and teams out of the race aim to sell short-term rentals for long-term prospects. For the buyers, they need to depart with those long-term prospects - lottery tickets that often don't pan out but are the most valuable players in the game when they do. It is the price you have to pay to bolster a playoff team.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles open final first-half series with 12-1 loss to White Sox; infielder Pat Valaika returns to mound

Before Friday night’s game with the Chicago White Sox opened the Orioles’ final series of the first half of the season, manager Brandon Hyde stated the obvious. He saw plenty of it in Friday’s 12-1 defeat, and little of it good, with Hyde calling on second baseman Pat Valaika to pitch for the second time this year to record the final out of the top of the ninth after the White Sox got to each actual pitcher the Orioles sent to the mound.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Eloy Jiménez to make rehab assignment

Scott Merkin | MLB.com: Eloy Jiménez will begin a rehab assignment Friday. Jiménez suffered a ruptured pectoral in spring training and has missed the year so far. The original timeline stated that Jiménez would miss 5-6 months, so this is great news for the White Sox. Alex Hall | Athletics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy