Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Marlena E. Taylor to the 36th District Court of the City of Detroit and Yvonna C. Abraham to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. Taylor, a life-long resident of Detroit, currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Wayne County and as a team leader of the General Trials Division. She has been with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office since 2011, serving in both the juvenile and adult divisions, and worked with juvenile offenders as the senior assistant prosecuting attorney for the Right TRAC Diversion Program.