Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Yoga a possible solution for work-related stress, analysis finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTpmX_0arD6Xub00
New research suggests that yoga can help people more effectively deal with work-related stress. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Yoga helps lower work-related stress, an analysis published Thursday by the Journal of Occupational Health found.

Based on data from 15 studies that included 688 participants in nine countries, the discipline, which originated in India and combines exercise, stretching, regulated breathing and meditation, "significantly" reduced stress and improved health among healthcare workers, the researchers said.

Healthcare workers who engaged in "yoga or a yoga-like exercise" responded more positively on questionnaires designed to assess stress, physical and emotional burnout and physical and mental health compared with their colleagues who did not engage in these exercise programs.

Employers should consider implementing these methods into workplace wellness programs to reduce stress levels and limit burnout among staff, the researchers said.

"It's pretty well-known even by the general public that yoga is a safe and effective way of reducing stress, improving mood and it is also a good physical exercise," study co-author Dr. Michael Zhang told UPI in an email.

"For busy professionals such as healthcare workers, yoga has a number of practical benefits," said Zhang, a physician with the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas.

Of the participants in the included studies, 341 engaged in some form of yoga or yoga-related program, including 167 who regularly received massage therapy, 15 who practiced progressive muscle relaxation and 20 who routinely performed stretching exercises, Zhang and his colleagues said.

In all the studies, physical relaxation methods, particularly yoga, reduced measures of occupational stress compared with no intervention.

However, only yoga and massage therapy were "significantly" more effective than no intervention, with yoga being the best method, they said.

Work-related stress has been linked with an increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, depression and other serious health problems.

The results of this study suggest that physical relaxation methods are helpful in reducing this stress, the researchers said.

"[People need] to appreciate the impact of work-related stress and the importance of stress management, regardless of their profession, [though] healthcare workers are particularly vulnerable given the [COVID-19 pandemic]," Zhang said.

"Protecting worker health, including mental health, should be a priority for both employers and employees, and steps should be taken to recognize signs of work stress and mitigate their effects," he said.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
146K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Related Stress#Stress Management#Mental Health#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diabetes
Country
India
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Study substantiates negative effects of two treatments—'scared straight' and critical incident stress debriefing

The history of psychology is littered with unfortunate examples of treatments that caused more harm than benefit to patients. For instance, in the mid-20th century lobotomies were a common practice to treat mental illness, with poor results. More recently, so-called conversion therapy was targeted at the LGBTQ community in an attempt to change their sexual orientation—a practice that according to the Human Rights Campaign "can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness and suicide."
Kidsparentherald.com

Mindfulness Training Could Fix Sleep Problems in Kids, Study Finds

A group of children who participated in a mindfulness training study for two years was found to have gained more than an hour of extra sleep and fewer sleep problems than kids who don't practice mindfulness. According to the experts, children who did the mindfulness training exhibited reductions in stress,...
Mental HealthAugusta Free Press

How to deal with insomnia

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Sleeplessness mostly happens when the circadian rhythm is out of whack. This can occur as a result of getting too little sleep or oversleeping during the weekend. The only way to reset the system back to default systems is to create and stick to a sleep schedule. This means going to bed and waking up at precisely the same time every day. You also want to get at least 7 hours of sleep every day for this to work. According to D. Epelboim, having a sleep schedule helps the body get into a routine, making you start dozing off when your bedtime approaches. He also recommends sticking to the routine all days of the week, including public holidays and weekends.
Mental HealthAMA

How to identify a stress injury in a physician colleague

Perhaps you know a physician colleague who has pulled back from hobbies. Who is not sleeping well. The physician who is usually gregarious and telling stories in the office or in the doctors’ lounge suddenly is mum. The easygoing person becomes cantankerous. Or maybe the quiet one becomes boisterous. Perhaps that doctor is you.
Mental HealthHealthline

Can Anxiety Cause Blurred Vision?

Anxiety is a normal human emotion, one that’s been hardwired into us for hundreds of thousands of years. When you become anxious, your body undergoes a series of both mental and physical changes in order to protect you from potential danger. Common physical symptoms of anxiety include changes in your heart rate, breathing, and even vision. This includes, in some cases, developing blurred vision.
Mental HealthGo Backpacking

How to Find Support for Travel-Related Trauma and Depression

Traveling the world or even just your country is often seen as a life-changing experience for all of the right reasons. People proclaim that you get to experience new activities and cultures while getting away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life. The act of traveling can feel...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Reduce Parental Stress

Part of being a parent is being able to juggle a million demanding and important things all at the same time. This pressure can start to become stressful after a while, especially if it is not managed effectively. If you are feeling tired, overwhelmed, mentally, physically and physiologically exhausted and the thought of cutting yet another piece of toast into a cheesy triangle makes you want to lie in a dark room and listen to the tap drip – then you will be delighted to know two things: One, you are not alone and two, it is possible to alter the amount of parental stress you are experiencing every day.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Reducing the impacts of stress on working cancer caregivers

It's difficult enough when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, but employed spouses of those who receive the diagnosis also are confronted with an array of practical problems. It's now up to them to untangle issues around medical leave, health insurance, caregiving benefits, and more. It's a topic health...
Electronicsyourteenmag.com

Apollo Neuro: Finding A Wearable Way to Reduce Stress

It sounds like something from a Jetsons cartoon: a wearable device that can improve mood, focus, and sleep, all through gentle vibrations to the skin. What?!. We recently interviewed founder David Rabin, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist who specializes in the treatment of chronic stress. His research shows that a wearable device—now sold as Apollo Neuro—could trigger the same soothing neural pathways that are activated by feel-good things like hugs, deep breathing, and meditation.
WorkoutsYoga Journal

7 Yoga Poses to Work Those Easily Overlooked Lower Abs

In yoga, we often talk about strengthening our core, but what does that mean, exactly? Oftentimes, when people are searching for poses to work their abs, they’re looking to achieve that coveted six-pack or V-cut. But all that is just aesthetics. Having a strong core has benefits that extend far beyond the way you look in a swimsuit—from improving your balance and posture to relieving lower back pain—that’s why developing these muscles is so important.
Sedgwick County, KSKAKE TV

First responders manage stress using yoga

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - First responders from all across the country are involved in intense training this week at the Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Academy. "The first thing that ends up happening to the person, especially if you're a responder, is that your adrenaline starts rushing and your blood starts pumping," Michael Glover said.
Societybizjournals

Microaggressions, work stress more manageable for women of color working remotely

Count many women of color among the workers not eager to return to the office post-pandemic. From microaggressions to pressure to adjust their style of speech or appearance, a negative workplace experience is more common among women of color than white women, Laura Morgan Roberts, professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, told The New York Times. Women of color are often subject to comments on their hair, or mistaken for a colleague of the same race.
Mental HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Feeling stressed? Doctors say this can help

Everybody has been under a lot of stress lately. The changes we’ve all been going through really built up -- and they can take a toll on your mental health. Finding relief is more important to your overall health than you may realize. We spoke to the experts at Blue...
Mental HealthLifehacker

How to Tell Whether You're Stressed or Depressed

Stress and depression can look and feel very similar to each other. Some of the common symptoms for both include issues with sleeping, eating, concentration, and mood, as well as difficulties performing daily tasks. Physically, there’s a lot of overlap between stress and depression, as both affect the immune system, leading to an increase in certain inflammatory markers.
Workoutsblac.media

Find your Flow with Trap Yoga

Trap Yoga and Massage Studio is innovating what it means to practice in a yoga class. With heavy trap beats and smooth yoga flows, yoga instructors Jamel Randall and Lisa Hillary Johnson are dedicated to transforming souls in the Trap. Open 7 days a week the studio offers a variety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy