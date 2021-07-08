Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vaccinated people are likely spreading Delta variant

WRAL
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC guidance that does not require testing for vaccinated people likely contributes to the spread of the Delta variant, according to Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. "We're probably missing a bunch of transmission in vaccinated individuals," he said.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘I feel like I’m half vaccinated’: Some Illinois residents who got Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are seeking booster shots as delta variant spreads, despite CDC guidance

Earlier this year, Erkin Peksoz wanted a COVID-19 vaccine so badly that he drove 640 miles roundtrip from Chicago to Quincy to get a Johnson & Johnson shot. Peksoz was happy with that decision — until recently, when the more contagious delta variant of the virus emerged. Now, he’d like to get a shot of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, in hopes of increasing his protection. “Until delta, I was not ...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
IndustryMedicalXpress

Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant, but 2 doses needed

(HealthDay)—Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine provides surprisingly robust protection against the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19—but only if you've gotten both doses. Fresh data out of England shows that two doses of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is 88% effective in protecting people against the Delta variant, compared with about 94%...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Delta variant confirmed in Skagit; vaccinated islanders diagnosed with COVID

Vaccines have delivered a gut punch to COVID-19, but the stubborn respiratory virus is refusing to go down for the count. Three vaccinated individuals in San Juan County were diagnosed this month with COVID-19, that county’s health officer confirmed on social media July 17. Closer to home, the virus’ delta variant “has now officially been found in Skagit County,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said July 16 in a weekly video update posted online. And on July 14, another Skagit County resident died from COVID-19 — the 78th local death since the pandemic reached this area in March 2020.
Public Healthkxnet.com

20 cases of COVID Delta variant documented in ND, say health officials

At least 20 cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota. And the North Dakota Department of Health is reminding the public of the importance of prevention measures and vaccinations to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The Delta variant, or B.1.617.2 strain,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy