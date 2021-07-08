Ohio trooper saves driver choking on bag of marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio state trooper relied on his first-aid training to save a driver choking on marijuana he swallowed after being pulled over, authorities said.

The Ohio State Patrol said Trooper Charles Hoskin pulled over a driver and started performing life-saving techniques when the man was unable to swallow a bag of marijuana, WSYX reported.

“Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them,” the state patrol said on social media. “Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana.”

A dash cam video showed Hoskin at the driver’s door.

“Are you all right? Can you breathe?” Hoskin asked.

Hoskin told the driver to get out of the car and to try and throw up. When the man was unable to, Hoskin began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

The driver told Hoskin he swallowed marijuana.

“I’m sorry,” the driver said.

An ambulance was called to evaluate the driver. His condition and identity were not released.

“You had a minor misdemeanor and you want to die over a minor misdemeanor,” Hoskin asks.

“No,” the driver said.

“Yeah, I don’t think so,” Hoskin said.

