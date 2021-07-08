Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM pickups recalled 2nd time for engine block heater problem

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhjAL_0arD5kKX00
FILE-This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Chevrolet sign at a Chevrolet dealership in Richmond, Va. General Motors is recalling , Thursday, July 8, 2021, more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and block heaters. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and optional engine block heaters.

GM says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that shorts can develop in the heater cord or terminals that connect the cable to the block heater. Coolant can leak from the block heater and come in contact with the cable terminals, possibly causing a fire. The heaters are used to keep the block warm in extreme cold temperatures.

GM says it has reports of 24 fires potentially caused by the problem from Dec. 3, 2019 through May 28, 2021. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries. Those vehicles were fixed in a 2019 recall for the same problem.

Dealers will disable the block heaters and cords. Owners are to get notification letters starting Aug. 16. Replacement block heaters and cords will be offered through a separate customer service campaign.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Block Heater#Engine Block#Pickups#Detroit#Ap#Chevrolet#Gmc Sierra 2500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Losing Useful Feature

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has created a range of issues for major automakers like General Motors. In some cases, the problems have been as serious as halting production entirely. To prevent this, GM has sought to continue producing some vehicles but with certain features removed. Earlier in June, some variants of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra were being manufactured without the fuel-saving engine start/stop feature. Now, another popular feature, namely HD Radio, will be removed from numerous 2021 and 2022 model GM trucks, a direct consequence of the chip shortage.
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

GM issues truck recall

DETROIT (Network Indiana): General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags can explode without warning. The recall includes certain 2015 and 2015 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. The 1500 models of each are made at the Fort Wayne assembly plant. According...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

GM Pulls the Plug on Its Chevy and GMC Full-Size Vans ... Available CD Player

Of all the vehicles on sale today, it somehow makes sense that the full-size van twins from General Motors—the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana—still offer a CD player as a factory option. It's part of the vans' fanciest available sound system. After all, the Express and Savana have seemingly been on sale since just after the last Ice Age. But like taxes, death is inevitable. And so the painfully obsolete CD option has been consigned to oblivion, as reported by GM Authority. The ball's in your court now, Lexus.
CarsCarscoops

Over 331,000 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Recalled For Fire Hazard

General Motors has issued a recall for a number of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to a short circuit issue. The recall impacts models equipped with the automaker’s Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 that include the optional engine-block heater cord. According to the company, a short-circuit can develop in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Chevy’s New Ford Maverick–Style Small Truck Isn’t for Us

The 2022 Ford Maverick made quite a, ahem, splash when it debuted. Handsome and well thought-out, its base powertrain is a fuel-sipping hybrid, making it not only the cheapest truck that will be sold in America, but also the cheapest hybrid anything. If the positive response and flood of reservations are a sign, it'll do well for the company. Which invites the question: Will any of Ford's competitors step up and offer a compact rival to the Maverick? GM is indeed developing a compact, front-drive-based, four-door pickup called the Chevrolet Montana. But by all indications, it won't be sold here.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford F-150 Ditches Power Stroke Diesel V-6 Engine

Ford confirmed to Car and Driver that the F-150 will no longer be available with the Power Stroke 3.0-liter V-6 diesel due to the popularity of the other engines such as the EcoBoost V-6 options. Customers who want towing ability and efficiency should now go for the PowerBoost hybrid, Ford...
CarsPosted by
Audacy

General Motors recalls 380,000+ SUVs over suspension problem

(WWJ/AP) -- If you’re driving an older General Motors SUV, your vehicle might fall under a widespread recall from the auto company. The Associated Press reports that GM is recalling over 380,000 SUVs in the United States in order to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. Many of the vehicles are being recalled for the second time.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Ford is finally ready to ship thousands of F-150 trucks

The microchip shortage has been a problem for many industries, particularly for the automotive industry. Microprocessors are used in all sorts of sensors and other equipment required for the vehicles to operate. That means that some extremely popular and high-volume vehicles, such as the Ford F-150, have been unable to ship to dealers. Ford has now confirmed that it has secured a supply of semiconductor chips.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro And GM Trucks Recalled For Performance Air Intake Calibration

General Motors has issued a product emissions recall for certain examples of the Chevy Camaro and certain full-size truck and SUV models due to an issue related to the engine calibration. The problem: all vehicles affected by this recall were ordered with the optionally available, dealer-installed performance air intake (LPO...
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Nissan, GM Issue Safety Recalls for Various Steering Issues

Two major automakers recently issued safety recalls for specific models that fleet drivers use. Both recalls involve steering issues and a significant number of affected vehicles. Here are the details:. Nissan North America, Inc. is recalling about 138,736 2020-2021 Sentra vehicles because the left and/or right tie rod may be...
CarsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

GMC, Chevrolet, Mazda, and Nissan All Recall Vehicles

Potentially defective block heaters, steering wheel logos, and back seats are being blamed for a series of recalls in the United States, impacting more than 400,000 vehicles from four different brands. According to Consumer Reports, vehicles from Chevrolet, GMC, Mazda, and Nissan, dating back as far as 2004 and as...
CarsPosted by
Action News Jax

Recall alert: Ford recalls 800K trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — Ford has issued three safety recalls for separate issues on 800,000 trucks and SUVs. The company is recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs for a steering-related issue; 34,939 F-350 Super Duty pick-up trucks for a problem that could cause a “driveline disconnection”; and 40,995 Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potential fire risks caused by the battery cables, WILX reported.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
CarsPosted by
NJ.com

Ford recalls 2021: The list of cars and models with safety recalls

Ford Motor Company issued several recalls on Friday for more than 800,000 vehicles, including its Ford Explorer, Ford F-150, and Lincoln Aviator models because they are at greater risk of getting into a crash or catching fire. The company announced in a recent press release that it issued three safety...

Comments / 1

Community Policy