Sprague River, OR

​BOOTLEG FIRE MORNING UPDATE – 7/8/2021

Posted by 
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bootleg Fire continues to burn on the Fremont-Winema National Forest approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. The fire is burning on the Chiloquin and Bly Ranger Districts. Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. today. Temperatures today will be 85-90 degrees with winds 6-10 mph, gusting to 20-35 mph in the afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening for strong, gusty winds with low relative humidity.

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

#Fire Marshal#Bootleg#Weather#Estates#Osfm
Klamath Falls, OR Posted by
Klamath Alerts

BOOTLEG FIRE MERGED WITH THE LOG FIRE, EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON – Update July 20

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. (Klamath Falls, OR) –  For ten days in a row, extreme fire behavior in the afternoon and evening has resulted in firefighters moving to safety zones. Yesterday evening, parts of the fire received a trace amount of rain from thunderstorms in the area. The main Bootleg Fire merged with the Log Fire as anticipated. Fire activity in this area was moderated by smoke cover decreasing fire intensity, so firefighters took advantage of conditions to improve the northeastern firelines. Toward the east, significant fire movement resulted in the fire spotting over Forest Road 28 (Trunk Road) toward Summer Lake. On the north edge, firefighters made progress constructing dozer line during the night and early morning while temperatures were cooler and winds calmer. By the afternoon, with increasing winds and temperature, the fire moved across Coyote Creek and refocused on protecting the Sycan Marsh Nature Conservancy structures. Night operations were able to construct dozer line to Long Creek and establish an anchor point near Nature Conservancy structures.
Klamath Falls, OR Posted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg fire reaches 394,407 Acres with 32% containment – Update for July 21

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR  . (Klamath Falls, OR) – The weather moderated yesterday with reduced wind speeds, lower temperatures, and slightly higher humidity, which allowed firefighters to continue constructing and improving firelines. Weather conditions are favorable again today for the efforts to secure existing fireline. On the northern...
Klamath County, OR Posted by
Klamath Alerts

KCSO investigating shots fired near Bootleg fire crews

On Sunday July 18, 2021 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call near the 31000 block of Godowa Springs Rd in eastern Klamath County on reports that a property owner was shooting near fire crews working on the Bootleg Fire. KCSO deputies along with Forest Service Law Enforcement officers and troopers from Oregon State Police made contact with the property owner involved. The owner was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon and Menacing with a Firearm.
Sisters, OR Posted by
Klamath Alerts

SIX NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTERS ARE EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AT GRANDVIEW FIRE TODAY

SISTERS, Ore. – Firefighters successfully stopped three spot fires that jumped lines during the Red Flag Warning yesterday. As temperatures cooled and the humidity increased last night, firefighters strengthened the containment lines by beginning to cool the hot areas just inside the perimeter. The great work by last night’s crews will enable today’s crews to hold the perimeter of the Grandview Fire. The fire is estimated to be 5,971 acres and is 14% contained.
Lakeview, OR Posted by
Klamath Alerts

Lake County – New Updated Evacuation Information – July 15, 2021 6:00 p.m.

Lakeview, OR – Lake County Emergency Manager Evacuation Updates. Due to increased fire activity on the Log Fire, which is NE of the Bootleg Fire, evacuation zones near Summer Lake are increasing. Also, due to increased fire activity on Bootleg Fire, evacuation zones near the Gearhart Wilderness and town of Paisley are also increasing. See link below for interactive fire map.
Environment Posted by
Klamath Alerts

Tennant Fire Update – Klamath National Forest YREKA, Calif, July, 7, 2021

Mop up of the Tennant Fire continues, as does the strengthening of line where the fire remains active. Fire activity has remained low, with the occasional single tree torching and pocket of brush consumed when the fire came into alignment with an uphill slope. Most of the activity was isolated to the interior of the perimeter, primarily the 2009 Tennant Fire footprint. Due to the successful firing operation on July 3rd, this area is burning inwards at a slow rate of spread. Resources will continue to monitor this area and respond to any spot fires. A suppression repair plan has been created and efforts are underway to implement the plan.
Oregon State Posted by
Klamath Alerts

OR 138E, JACK FIRE AREA REMAINS CLOSED THROUGH WEEKEND

STEAMBOAT — Oregon 138 East between Steamboat and Lemolo Lake junction will remain closed at least into this weekend due to wildfire next to the roadway. A 14-mile stretch of North Umpqua Highway is closed between Steamboat Creek Road and Slide Creek (mileposts 41-55) due to the Jack Fire. It began Monday afternoon, July 5. The cause is still under investigation.
Oregon State Posted by
Klamath Alerts

DEQ air quality advisory for south central Oregon

Location: Klamath and Lake counties as well as parts of Douglas and Jackson counties – Smoke source: Bootleg Fire near Fuego Mountain and Jack Fire near Hwy 138 – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Klamath and Lake counties as well as parts of Douglas and Jackson counties due to smoke from the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County and the Jack Fire in Douglas County.
Traffic Posted by
Klamath Alerts

Highway 97 Open After Fire Closure

Highway 97 is now open following a closure due to the #LavaFire and #TennantFire. Please be aware that fire and @CaltransD2 personnel continue to work on and around the highway. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully. This information is from CalTrans as of 6:14pm 4-7-21. Due to...
Oregon State Posted by
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH ON HWY 97 – DESCHUTES COUNTY

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 159. Preliminary investigation revealed a Mazda Protege, operated by Christina Witt (37) of LaPine, was southbound when it lost control, went into the northbound lane and collided with Kia Rondo operated by Dawn Colon (51) of LaPine.

