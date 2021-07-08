Cancel
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach Market Place offers Saturday fun rain or shine

By Press Release
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fernandina Beach Arts Market will be open adjacent to the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market located on North Seventh Street, in historic downtown Saturday. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine, you will enjoy nearly 70 tents of seasonal produce, fresh baked breads, artisan foods, and fine arts and crafts. In the farmers market Jaxma Orchids will be on-site with a breathtaking variety of blooming orchids. An-believable Egg Roll is back this week, too, with homemade egg rolls, shrimp rolls, and pot stickers in beef, pork, chicken, or vegetarian. Another popular vendor attending this week is Me, Myself and Pies. They bring homemade sweet and savory pies in two different sizes.

