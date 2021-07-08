Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairborn, OH

Fairborn hotel clerk shooter sentenced to prison

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyvUI_0arD5NDw00

FAIRBORN — The man who shot and killed a Hampton Inn hotel clerk in March 2018 was sentenced to at least 33 years prison.

Michael McLendon was sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. McLendon was convicted of murder, but two other felony charges were dismissed.

McLendon shot Andrew Day, 29, who was a clerk at the Hampton Inn on Paramount Place near Col. Glenn Highway on March 7.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairborn, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairborn, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hampton Inn#Prison#Fairborn Hotel#Paramount Place#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Police looking for attempted armed robbery suspect

DAYTON — Dayton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attempting an armed robbery at a Dayton gas station. Police say the suspect pulled a handgun, forced a customer to the counter and demanded money from the clerk of the Speedway gas station located at 1556 Huffman Avenue. The incident happened on July 6 around 3:15 a.m.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 shot by police after reported domestic issue in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was shot by police after officers responded to a domestic issue in Dayton Thursday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews were called out to the 1700 block of Newton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Dayton Police’s Twitter, officers were called to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy