Fairborn hotel clerk shooter sentenced to prison

FAIRBORN — The man who shot and killed a Hampton Inn hotel clerk in March 2018 was sentenced to at least 33 years prison.

Michael McLendon was sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. McLendon was convicted of murder, but two other felony charges were dismissed.

McLendon shot Andrew Day, 29, who was a clerk at the Hampton Inn on Paramount Place near Col. Glenn Highway on March 7.

