Oregon State

DEQ air quality advisory for south central Oregon

Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 14 days ago
Location: Klamath and Lake counties as well as parts of Douglas and Jackson counties – Smoke source: Bootleg Fire near Fuego Mountain and Jack Fire near Hwy 138 – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Klamath and Lake counties as well as parts of Douglas and Jackson counties due to smoke from the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County and the Jack Fire in Douglas County.

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

