Extra Space storage will be opening a new location at 1350 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock, in the first quarter of 2022. The 95,408-square-foot facility will include 708 units of storage space for its customers. This location will join more than 1,850 across the country owned by the company. Extra Space locations offer storage for personal items, boats, RVs and business purposes. 888-786-7243. www.extraspace.com.