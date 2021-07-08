Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Zimbabwe's new bourse draws listing interest from foreign miner

raleighnews.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaledonia Mining, Zimbabwe's second-largest gold producer by volume, has begun the process for listing on the country's new bourse, which trades exclusively in US dollars. The listing planned for this year will be the first by a foreign-owned mining company on the Victoria Falls Exchange, or VFEX. It is contingent on market conditions and improved payments in US dollars for gold produced at the Jersey-based mineral exploration and development company's Blanket gold mine in the southwest of the country, it said in a statement.

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Us Dollars#Bourse#Mining Equipment#Ih Advisory Pvt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Stock Market
Related
Marketsalbuquerquenews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- July 22

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 646.51. Euro 100 762.36. Japanese yen...
Economybostonnews.net

Japan's exports in H1 rise 23.2 pct, largest gain in 11 years

TOKYO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's exports in the first half of 2021 increased by 23.2 percent from the previous year, logging the largest year-on-year growth in 11 years, revealing the global economic rebound from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government data, local media reported Wednesday.
Economyraleighnews.net

#UnrestSA: Over R150 million worth of Tiger Brand's stock looted

South Africa's largest manufacturer Tiger Brands has lost over R150 million worth of stock in the looting and vandalism affecting parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. On Thursday, the owner of the Tastic, Beacon and Fatti's and Moni's brands said it is assessing the extent of damage to its property and infrastructure and is quantifying the loss of profit due to business interruption. But most of the damage had been to its rice, snacks and treats operations.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Feature: Third COVID-19 wave triggers demand for vaccines in Zimbabwe

HARARE, July 14 (Xinhua) -- At Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Zimbabwe's largest referral hospital and one of the country's vaccination centers, scores of people could not wait to receive their lifesaving jabs. The country's vaccination drive had been marred by vaccine hesitancy since its launch in February, but the third...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

China Moves To Regulate Companies Listed On Foreign Exchanges

China is moving forward in its push to further regulate companies whose shares are listed on foreign stock exchanges. The Cyberspace Administration of China, which reports to the country’s top leaders, will take on a new role — policing those companies, The Wall Street Journal reported. Over the July Fourth...
WorldCoinDesk

India’s Central Bank Considering Pilot Programs for CBDC: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is considering running a series of pilot programs for a proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar said. The deputy governor said in a speech Thursday that the central bank was weighing a "phased introduction" of a digital rupee to allow time for required legal changes to the country's foreign-exchange rules, according to a Bloomberg report.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Thai Egco wins LNG import licence

It plans to start importing LNG into Thailand by end of this year. Bangkok-listed utility Electricity Generating Public Co (Egco) has secured a licence to import LNG into Thailand, it said on July 22 in a stock exchange filing. The company had applied for the licence late last year. Thailand’s...
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

China’s central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings. Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China...
Economyhoustonmirror.com

China's Heilongjiang posts robust H1 foreign trade growth

HARBIN, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw its foreign trade grow by 18.4 percent year on year to reach 93.15 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, local customs authorities said Wednesday. Over the period, the province's imports rose by...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Shares in Portugal's Greenvolt surge on bourse debut

LISBON, July 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Portuguese renewable power company Greenvolt soared as much as 25% on Thursday’s stock market debut, propelled by strong demand from private investors seeking a stake in the growing renewable generation industry. At 1000 GMT, more than 700,000 shares of Greenvolt changed hands on...
Economynaturalgasworld.com

Japanese LNG imports up 9% in June

Imports were up month/month as well. Japanese LNG imports in June came in at 5.7mn metric tons, up 8.5% year/year, according to the provisional data released on July 21 by the country’s finance ministry. Imports were up 15% month/month. The data showed that LNG imports from the Middle East rose...
Businessraleighnews.net

Malaysian Ringgit weakens to 4.20 against USD, lowest since August 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Ringgit weakened past 4.20 against the U.S. dollars on Wednesday for the first time since August 2020, as U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) signals an earlier tapering, and rising domestic COVID-19 cases drag sentiment. At 5:00 p.m. local time, the Ringgit depreciated to 4.2015...
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Want to Mine the Taiwan Strait? Send in These Bombers

China steadily is building up the forces it could deploy in an attempted invasion of Taiwan. Here's What You Need to Remember: The Air Force operates more than 70 B-52s and, in the event of war, could deploy dozens of the huge planes to the Asia-Pacific region or fly them from the United States for missions over the Pacific war zone. It’s not hard to imagine formations of B-52s quickly laying hundreds or even thousands of mines.
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy