With the Deadline Coming Up, Let’s Discuss the Latest Guess at an Allen Robinson Extension

I don’t know what goes on Limp Bizkit’s set list in 2021, but I’ll find out tonight. Weather permitting, of course. • Today is a notable date on the NFL calendar, as it is the final day for players given the Franchise Tag to sign extensions with their current teams. If nothing goes down by 3 p.m. CT, then designated players will suit up while under the Franchise Tag. And while the tag pays either the average of the top-5 salaries at a player’s position (or 120 percent of their previous salary), there isn’t a player who doesn’t want the security of a multi-year deal. But as things stand right now, I’ll guess no one who was given the tag is getting a long-term extension: