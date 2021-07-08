Cancel
NFL

With the Deadline Coming Up, Let’s Discuss the Latest Guess at an Allen Robinson Extension

bleachernation.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former college procrastinator (and someone who spent years working under pressurized newspaper deadlines), I can confidently confirm that the whole “deadlines get things done” bit is no myth. They really work. That’s kind of, you know, the whole point of their existence. So with that in mind, allow me to remind you that we are just one week away from what might be the most important deadline of the summer for the Chicago Bears (July 15th): The deadline to sign designated Franchise players (i.e. Allen Robinson).

