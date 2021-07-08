BMW iM2 Render Shows An Amazing Design

There is very little doubt that the BMW M Division is heading towards full electrification. Whether that will happen by 2025 or by the often touted 2030 deadline, remains to be seen. But it’s fair to say that all hands are on deck today in Munich trying to plan out their electric sports cars. One of them that has been in the news lately is the rumored BMW iM2. A flashy report from the UK came out last month touting a new M2 model with an impressive power output.