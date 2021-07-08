Sharon Stone Sparks Dating Rumors With 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR

The news which is creating the buzz on the internet is about the couple and their names are Sharon Stone and RMR. The shocking thing is that the age gap between them is 38 years. The couple is quite popular in their respective fields. Sharon Stone is an American actress, producer, and former fashion model. On the other hand, RMR is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter as well. They both are getting huge attention for their dating rumors. Many people are searching for both personalities on social media platforms. In this article, we have all the details about both of them and their relationship with each other.