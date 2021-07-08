Sharon Stone Sparks Dating Rumors With 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR
Sharon Stone is making headlines as of recently after rumors started swirling of her alleged relationship with rapper RMR. A source who spoke with Page Six has labeled their hang outs as strictly platonic, however, it appears the two may be more than just friends. The outlet reported the two have been seen out several times together on dates and Stone recently hung out with the rapper, along with other hip-hop artists like Drake's PND and Chris Brown.popculture.com
Comments / 1